Redmi K100 launch date, camera and battery confirmed: What to expect from Xiaomi’s new smartphone

Xiaomi has announced the key specifications of the Redmi K100 ahead of its China launch on 28 October 2026. The phone will have a 50 MP main rear camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor and IP68 dust and water resistance. Redmi has also shown the handset in a new Firefly Green colour. Pre-orders in China have already begun.
The Redmi K100 will launch alongside the K100 Pro and K100 Pro Max in China. According to Redmi’s official Weibo posts, it will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a dedicated D2 display chip. The phone is aimed at high-refresh-rate gaming, with native support for over 165 fps in more than 40 games.
Redmi has confirmed a 50 MP main camera using the Light and Shadow Hunter 800 sensor, which is 1/1.55-inch with an f/1.68 aperture.
The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Its design, including the Firefly Green finish, has been shown in Redmi’s Weibo posts.
The K100 has a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with up to 3,500-nit peak brightness and a 165 Hz refresh rate. It will run HyperOS 4 out of the box.
Redmi has confirmed a 10,000 mAh battery, a big draw for users who prioritise battery life and gaming. Charging speeds have not yet been revealed.
Xiaomi launched the Redmi K100 Pro and K100 Pro Max in China on 11 August 2026. According to GSMArena, the K100 Pro has a 6.59-inch display and an 8,580 mAh battery, while the K100 Pro Max has a 6.9-inch display and a 9,070 mAh battery.
Entry-level variants were priced at CNY 3,999 (about ₹57,000) for the K100 Pro and CNY 4,499 (about ₹64,000) for the K100 Pro Max.
On 28 October, Redmi will also launch its Clip Neo open-ear clip-on earbuds. The company has not announced the K100’s price or whether it will be sold outside China.