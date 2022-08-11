Redmi K50 Extreme Edition launch date, specs, features: What all to expect

Moreover, as per a leak by Playfuldroid mentioned the handset might have a Samsung AMOLED E5 external screen, which will be a FullHD+ display and offer 21:9 aspect ratio. This upcoming foldable handset might also feature Samsung’s Eco2 display which will draw up to 25 per cent less power. Till now, it is clear that Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will come in Golden colour, according to the official teaser of the handset. It might be available in more colours which would be revealed at the launch event.