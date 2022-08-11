Redmi K50 Extreme Edition launch date, specs, features: What all to expect

As per the poster, Redmi K50 Extreme Edition would be launched in China on August 11, 2022 at 4 PM IST. This handset is available in Silver Trace colour and other colours might be revealed soon after the launch.
Xiaomi, a Chinese smartphone brand is all set to launch its Redmi K50 Extreme Edition in China on August 11, 2022. The smartphone brand has confirmed the same via Weibo.
Multiple posters have been shared by Xiaomi that reveal the design and a few specifications of Redmi K50 Extreme Edition.
The upcoming edition of Redmi K50 Extreme will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and hover a 120Hz screen refresh rate display and include a 108 MP triple rear camera setup. This smartphone is expected to come with a hole-punch display design.
As per the poster, Redmi K50 Extreme Edition would be launched in China on August 11, 2022 at 4 PM IST. This handset is available in Silver Trace colour and other colours might be revealed soon after the launch.
Reportedly, the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition might have an OLED display. It could pack a battery backup of 5000mAh supported by 120W fast charging. The smartphone might have an 8 MP sensor and a 2 MP sensor in addition to the 108 MP main camera sensor. Taling about the front camera, it could come with a 20 MP sensor.
It is noteworthy that this upcoming Xiaomi smartphone will be launched as the upgraded version of the Remdi K50 series and Redmi K50 Pro along with Redmi K50 were launched in China in March.
Meanwhile, Xiaomi has confirmed to launch its Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. The smartphone brand has announced that it will unveil this upcoming foldable smartphone on August 11, 2022. According to a post on Weibo, the Chinese smartphone giant said that it will be launching the Mix Fold 2 on August 11, 2022, sharing the poster of the phone which highlights its design and confirms that the camera will be tuned by German camera-maker Leica.
Moreover, as per a leak by Playfuldroid mentioned the handset might have a Samsung AMOLED E5 external screen, which will be a FullHD+ display and offer 21:9 aspect ratio. This upcoming foldable handset might also feature Samsung’s Eco2 display which will draw up to 25 per cent less power. Till now, it is clear that Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will come in Golden colour, according to the official teaser of the handset. It might be available in more colours which would be revealed at the launch event.
