Redmi K50i gets a price drop in India: Details on offer

Xiaomi, a Chinese technology giant, has axed the prices of its Redmi K50i in India. The company is expected to launch its Redmi K60 series soon. Hence, Xiaomi has reduced the prices of both the variants of its Redmi K50i.
Xiaomi, a Chinese technology giant, has axed the prices of its Redmi K50i in India. The company is expected to launch its Redmi K60 series soon. Hence, Xiaomi has reduced the prices of both the variants of its Redmi K50i.
Launched earlier this year, the Redmi K50i comes in two variants which are 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM with 256GB ROM priced at ₹25,999 and ₹28,999 respectively. After a price drop of ₹2,000, customers can buy these smartphones at ₹23,999 and ₹26,999 respectively. These smartphones are available for purchase in Stealth Black, Phantom Blue and Quick Silver colour options.
Launched earlier this year, the Redmi K50i comes in two variants which are 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM with 256GB ROM priced at ₹25,999 and ₹28,999 respectively. After a price drop of ₹2,000, customers can buy these smartphones at ₹23,999 and ₹26,999 respectively. These smartphones are available for purchase in Stealth Black, Phantom Blue and Quick Silver colour options.
Interestingly, customers can also avail an additional discount of up to 10 percent on this deal using IndusInd Bank credit cards. Moreover, they can also avail some discount up to ₹1,500 on using ICICI Bank credit cards. Along with the bank offers, Xiaomi is also giving an exchange offer of up to ₹16,500 on this smartphone.
Interestingly, customers can also avail an additional discount of up to 10 percent on this deal using IndusInd Bank credit cards. Moreover, they can also avail some discount up to ₹1,500 on using ICICI Bank credit cards. Along with the bank offers, Xiaomi is also giving an exchange offer of up to ₹16,500 on this smartphone.
The Redmi K50i features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with 1080x2460 pixel resolution. It comes with 120Hz refresh rate and supports Dolby Vision. This device gets the protection with a coating of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor coupled with 6GB/8GB RAM.
The Redmi K50i features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with 1080x2460 pixel resolution. It comes with 120Hz refresh rate and supports Dolby Vision. This device gets the protection with a coating of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor coupled with 6GB/8GB RAM.
This smartphone from Redmi runs on Android 12 operating system topped with Xiaomi’s MIUI 13. It comes with an IP53 rating that is useful to protect it from dust and water. This handset is also equipped with an IR sensor and stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos.