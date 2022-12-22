Redmi K50i gets a price drop in India: Details on offer

Interestingly, customers can also avail an additional discount of up to 10 percent on this deal using IndusInd Bank credit cards. Moreover, they can also avail some discount up to ₹1,500 on using ICICI Bank credit cards. Along with the bank offers, Xiaomi is also giving an exchange offer of up to ₹16,500 on this smartphone.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}