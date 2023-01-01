Redmi K60 may debut in India as Poco F5 Pro: Here’s what to expect

Redmi K60 may debut in India as Poco F5 Pro: Here’s what to expect2 min read . 09:34 AM IST
Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi K60 series phones in China. The smartphones are expected to make a global debut soon. According to tipster Kacper Skrzypek, Redmi K60 may launch as Poco F5 Pro. The company unveiled three phones under the series – Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro, and Redmi K60E. The tipster says that the Redmi K60e will remain exclusive to China for the time being.
This will not be the first time a Redmi phone is rebranded as a Poco device or vice versa in other markets. For example, the Poco F4 GT was rebranded as the Redmi K50 Gaming in China. Similarly, the Poco F4 available in India is selling in other markets as a modified version of the Redmi K40s.
Coming back to Redmi K60, it is offered in four storage options. The base variant packs 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. The phone’s top-end model is equipped with 16GB RAM and has 512GB storage capacity. The smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate.
For optics, the device comes with a triple camera system on the back. It has a 64MP main sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, there is a 16MP camera on the front.
Redmi K60 comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor with Adreno GPU. The handset runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 custom skin. It is backed by a 5,500mAh battery and offers 67W fast charging support. There is a 30W wireless charging support as well.
In another news, Poco may soon launch its X5 series phones in India. Poco India head Himanshu Tandon has hinted in a post on microblogging site Twitter. The executive was replying to a tweet by tipster Yogesh Brar listing upcoming smartphones in coming months. The list did not include Poco X5 series. But Tandon responded with ‘Poco X5 series?’. While it is difficult to know the exact month as to when the series may launch, but it is likely that the Poco X5 series could launch soon in India.
