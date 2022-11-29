Redmi K60 series specifications leaked: What to expect

Redmi, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, is all set to launch its upcoming smartphone Redmi K60 and could expand the K series. Ahead of the launch, a notable tipster has leaked the specifications of the series.
Redmi, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, is all set to launch its upcoming smartphone Redmi K60 and could expand the K series. Ahead of the launch, a notable tipster has leaked the specifications of the series.
As per Kacper Skrzypek, a notable tipster, the upcoming Redmi K60 series is expected to come with Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro and the Redmi K60E. Skrzypek also suggests the codename and chipset for the upcoming smartphones.
As per Kacper Skrzypek, a notable tipster, the upcoming Redmi K60 series is expected to come with Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro and the Redmi K60E. Skrzypek also suggests the codename and chipset for the upcoming smartphones.
Reportedly, the Redmi K60, K60 Pro and K60E variants are codenamed Socrates, Mondrian and Rembrandt, respectively. Moreover, according to the tipster, the vanilla Redmi K60 is likely to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, whereas the Redmi K60E could be powered by the MediaTek chipset.
Reportedly, the Redmi K60, K60 Pro and K60E variants are codenamed Socrates, Mondrian and Rembrandt, respectively. Moreover, according to the tipster, the vanilla Redmi K60 is likely to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, whereas the Redmi K60E could be powered by the MediaTek chipset.
Previously, it was reported that one of the handsets from the upcoming Redmi K series is believed to house a 64 MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) technology. Whereas the other variants are speculated to come with a 54 MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) technology.
Previously, it was reported that one of the handsets from the upcoming Redmi K series is believed to house a 64 MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) technology. Whereas the other variants are speculated to come with a 54 MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) technology.
These smartphones are expected to feature a flat punch-hole cutout display on the front. Moreover, it is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 1000W charging support. Just like the Redmi K50 Gaming, the handset is likely to be available for purchase in China.
These smartphones are expected to feature a flat punch-hole cutout display on the front. Moreover, it is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 1000W charging support. Just like the Redmi K50 Gaming, the handset is likely to be available for purchase in China.
Meanwhile, all three variants of Redmi Note 11 Pro+ have recently revealed a price cut. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ (6GB RAM) variant gets a price cut of ₹1,000. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM variants of Redmi Note 11 Pro+ have received a price cut of ₹2,000. This means that now, the 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at ₹19,999, whereas the 8GB RAM with 128GB and 8GB RAM with 256GB ROM can be now purchased at ₹20,999 and ₹22,999 respectively. The handset comes in blue, white and black colour options.
Meanwhile, all three variants of Redmi Note 11 Pro+ have recently revealed a price cut. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ (6GB RAM) variant gets a price cut of ₹1,000. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM variants of Redmi Note 11 Pro+ have received a price cut of ₹2,000. This means that now, the 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at ₹19,999, whereas the 8GB RAM with 128GB and 8GB RAM with 256GB ROM can be now purchased at ₹20,999 and ₹22,999 respectively. The handset comes in blue, white and black colour options.
Redmi had launched the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G along with Redmi Note 11 Pro earlier this year.The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G features Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor while the Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with MediaTek Helio G96 processor. Both phones come with a minimum of 6GB RAM and support 1TB of external storage, via microSD card.