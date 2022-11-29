Redmi K60 series specifications leaked: What to expect

Meanwhile, all three variants of Redmi Note 11 Pro+ have recently revealed a price cut. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ (6GB RAM) variant gets a price cut of ₹1,000. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM variants of Redmi Note 11 Pro+ have received a price cut of ₹2,000. This means that now, the 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at ₹19,999, whereas the 8GB RAM with 128GB and 8GB RAM with 256GB ROM can be now purchased at ₹20,999 and ₹22,999 respectively. The handset comes in blue, white and black colour options.

