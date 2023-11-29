Redmi K70 series to launch on November 29: Check expected features, color options and more
Xiaomi's Redmi K70 smartphone series is launching in China on November 29 and may soon be available in India. The K70 and K70 Pro are expected to have a 6.68-inch AMOLED panel, glass back with a frosted pattern,
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is all set to launch its Redmi K70 smartphone series in the Chinese market on November 29 while the smartphone series could also soon make its way to the Indian market soon.
