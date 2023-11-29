Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is all set to launch its Redmi K70 smartphone series in the Chinese market on November 29 while the smartphone series could also soon make its way to the Indian market soon.

Expected features:

According to a report from Gizmochina, the Redmi K70 and K70 Pro are likely to debut with a 6.68-inch AMOLED panel with a punched notch design along with a glass back with a frosted pattern.

The K70 Pro will feature a 2K OLED screen jointly developed by TCL Huaxing and Xiaommi, using the C8 luminescent material, which is said to consume less power, reports fonearena.

In addition, the K70 Pro could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM while running Android 14 based on the company's latest custom skin - HyperOS. While the lower-end Redmi K70 could come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and the Redmi K70e could come with the Mediatek Dimensity 8300 processor, reports 91Mobiles.

In terms of optics, the Redmi K70 Pro could feature a 50MP main sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with a 2x portrait lens and an ultra-wide sensor.

Storage and colour options:

Reportedly, Redmi K70 Pro may be available in three storage variants 16GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16GB RAM + 512GB storage and 24GB RAM + 1 TB storage version. The smartphone could is expected to be offered in black, silver and blue color options.

Redmi K70 series launch date and time:

As per multiple media reports, the Redmi K70 series will be launched in China tomorrow and the India launch could follow soon after. Reportedly, the Redmi K70e could be rebranded as Poco F6 for India launch.

Other products that could be unveiled by Xiaomi at the event tomorrow include a Redmi Book, Redmi Watch 4 and Redmi Buds 5 Pro.

