The new RedmiBook laptop series has been placed below the Xiaomi Mi Notebook series launched last year

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Redmi India has launched its first laptop series in India. The company has finally introduced the RedmiBook lineup in India two years after it made its debut in China. The company has launched the Redmibook in two variants: RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook e-Learning Edition. The new laptop series has been placed below the Xiaomi Mi Notebook range and will cater to both 'work from home' audiences as well as for students and teachers.

Redmi India has launched its first laptop series in India. The company has finally introduced the RedmiBook lineup in India two years after it made its debut in China. The company has launched the Redmibook in two variants: RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook e-Learning Edition. The new laptop series has been placed below the Xiaomi Mi Notebook range and will cater to both 'work from home' audiences as well as for students and teachers.

The new Redmibook series of laptops are powered by Intel's 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors. The RedmiBook series will be sold in two variants and will be available in Charcoal grey colour. The RedmiBook Pro will be priced at ₹49,999. Interested buyers can also avail an HDFC Bank discount of ₹3,500 on the laptop. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The new Redmibook series of laptops are powered by Intel's 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors. The RedmiBook series will be sold in two variants and will be available in Charcoal grey colour. The RedmiBook Pro will be priced at ₹49,999. Interested buyers can also avail an HDFC Bank discount of ₹3,500 on the laptop. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}} Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The RedmiBook e-Learning Edition will be priced at ₹41,999 for 256GB variant. The 512GB variant will be priced at ₹44,999. The company is providing a ₹2,500 discount for buyers using HDFC Debit Card, Credit Card and through EMIs.

The sale will begin from 6 August at 12 PM from mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Home. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RedmiBook Pro

The RedmiBook Pro laptop powered by an Intel i5-1300H processor with integrated Iris Xe graphics. The laptop comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM. It comes with 512GB NVMe SSD.

The company claims the laptop can provide up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. The laptop comes with Windows 10 Home, Office Home. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch FullHD+ display. The laptop weighs in at 1.8 kg. USB. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has also launched RedmiBook E-Learning edition which comes with either 256GB or 512GB memory options. The laptop is powered by Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor with a max clocked speed of 4.1 Ghz.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}