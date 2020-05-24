Redmi launches new affordable Soundbar in China

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi , has launched a new product that increases the ecosystem product of the brand further. Redmi has a new affordable soundbar that has been launched in China. The product has been launched just days before the company will unveil a new Smart TV series and even a new smartphone .

The new Redmi TV Soundbar is priced at CNY 199 (Roughly ₹2,120), according to a report by Gizmochina. This price undercuts many prominent brands that sell soundbars.

The soundbar is already on sale in China. It features two 45 x 80mm runway-type full-range speakers with 30W output capacity. The speaker is also equipped with a duct-type sound cavity.

In terms of connectivity, the soundbar gets both wired and wireless options. For wired connections the soundbar can be connected via S/PDIF and AUX ports. The soundbar also features support for Bluetooth 5.0.

In terms of dimensions, the Redmi TV soundbar is 78cm x6.4cmx6.3cm, and weighs 1.5Kg. The device has been launched in Matte Black colour. The soundbar gets options to be installed on the wall or on a flat surface.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated