Redmi India has launched two new smart TVs, adding to its list of existing TVs. The company has launched it in two sizes, 32-inch and 43-inch. The two new smart TVs have been introduced in the budget segment.
The new Redmi Smart TV 32-inch has been priced at ₹15,999. The Redmi Smart TV 43-inch comes with a price tag of ₹25,999.
Availability
The first sale date has not been disclosed but Xiaomi has announced that the Redmi TV sales will begin during Amazon India's upcoming Great Indian Festival sale and Diwali With Mi sale.
Features
The key difference between the new Redmi Smart TV 32-inch and Redmi Smart TV 43-inch smart TV is that the 43-inch TV comes with a FullHD display whereas the 32-inch panel comes with HD Ready resolution.
Both new models come with Patchwall 4 interface which is built on Android TV 11. Patchwall comes with iMDb integration.