Redmi launches two new Android 11 smart TVs in India. Price, other details

Redmi launches two new Android 11 smart TVs in India. Price, other details1 min read . 04:50 PM IST
Xiaomi has announced that the Redmi TV sales will begin during Amazon India's upcoming Great Indian Festival sale and Diwali With Mi sale
Redmi India has launched two new smart TVs, adding to its list of existing TVs. The company has launched it in two sizes, 32-inch and 43-inch. The two new smart TVs have been introduced in the budget segment.
Pricing
The new Redmi Smart TV 32-inch has been priced at ₹15,999. The Redmi Smart TV 43-inch comes with a price tag of ₹25,999.
Availability
The first sale date has not been disclosed but Xiaomi has announced that the Redmi TV sales will begin during Amazon India's upcoming Great Indian Festival sale and Diwali With Mi sale.
Features
The key difference between the new Redmi Smart TV 32-inch and Redmi Smart TV 43-inch smart TV is that the 43-inch TV comes with a FullHD display whereas the 32-inch panel comes with HD Ready resolution.
Both new models come with Patchwall 4 interface which is built on Android TV 11. Patchwall comes with iMDb integration.
In terms of audio, the smart TVs come with 20W speakers with Dolby Audio DTS Virtual X and DTS HD. They also support Dolby Atmos Pass-through via ARC Port.
For performance, the TVs rely on a Quad core A35 CPU which is assisted by Mali G31 MP2 GPU. The TV gets 1GB RAM and 8GB of storage.
The TV gets Google Voice Assistant support with ‘Ok Google’. It also has Chromecast built-in along with Play Store. The TV also gets a Auto Low Latency Mode.
Both TVs come with 2 HDMI slots, out of which one supports ARC. They also get 2 slots for USB 2.0.
