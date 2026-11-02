Redmi M100 Pro launched with Dimensity 7300-Ultra, 50MP camera and 5,500mAh battery: Check price

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi M100 Pro in China, expanding its M-series smartphone lineup with a new 5G handset. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipset and has a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 1.5K refresh rate. It is also fitted with a 5,500 mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging. The phone is also dust- and water-resistant with an IP68 rating.

The Redmi M100 Pro comes in a single variant, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 operating system and a triple rear camera system with a 50 MP sensor. According to Xiaomi, the new smartphone would be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 14 Pro Chinese variant, which was released in 2024.

Redmi M100 Pro price and availability Xiaomi has priced the Redmi M100 Pro at CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs. 33,000) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant in China. The smartphone is expected to hit the market in four colours – Midnight Black, Mirror Porcelain White, Phantom Blue and Twilight Purple, according to the official Xiaomi China product listing.

As for the smartphone's launch in India and other overseas markets, there is no official confirmation. The handset is expected to remain exclusive to China.

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Redmi M100 Pro specifications and features It has a 6.67-inch curved OLED screen with 1.5K resolution (2712 × 1220) and a refresh rate of 120Hz. According to Xiaomi, the panel can achieve a local peak brightness of 3000 nits. It can also support up to a 2,560 Hz touch sampling rate and is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 7300-Ultra processor, 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage space. It comes preloaded with Xiaomi's HyperOS 3.

For photography, the handset gets a triple rear camera system comprising a 50 MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8 MP ultra-wide camera and a 2 MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, it features a 20 MP front camera.

Redmi M100 Pro battery, connectivity and other features The Redmi M100 Pro is equipped with a 5,500 mAh battery that supports 45 W wired charging. It features 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS and BeiDou connectivity.