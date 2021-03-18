Review: Redmi Note 10 stands out in budget segment

Quad cameras have become common in budget smartphones these days. The Redmi Note 10’s camera setup includes a 2MP macro sensor, 8MP ultra wide angle sensor, 2MP depth sensor and the 48MP Sony IMX582 sensor. The macro shots look mostly washed out. The 48 MP camera is the phone’s main draw. It was able to muster a lot more detail with more vivid colours in comparison to some of its immediate rivals such as Nokia 5.4. However, like most budget phones it falls short in low light performance.