Redmi has launched their first 5G smartphone Redmi Note 10T 5G in India. The new device has been introduced with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset along with a triple-lens camera setup. The display also gets a fast refresh rate.

Price and Availability

The new Redmi Note 10T 5G will start at a price of ₹13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at ₹15,999. The company is also offering up to ₹1,000 discount with HDFC Bank Credit Cards & Easy EMI.

The device will be available at Amazon.in as well as Xiaomi's official stores both online and offline. The device will go on the first sale on 26 July.

The device will be available in Metallic Blue, Mint Green, Chromium White and Graphite Black colours.

Specifications

The Redmi Note 10T 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset ARM Cortex A76 & A55. The chipset of the device is paired with a Mali G57 GPU.

The device features new up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone supports Dual 5G SIM support. The Redmi Note 10T also comes with UFS 2.2 storage for faster transfer speeds.

The display on the phone gets 90Hz refresh rate and Redmi claims that it supports variable refresh rates depending on the app running on the screen.

The device features a 5000mAh battery unit that comes with a 22.5 W charger in the box. However, the phone supports 18W fast charging.

In terms of cameras, the device gets a triple-lens setup with a 48MP primary lens along with 2MP depth sensor and 2MP Macro lens. The camera supports Pro Color Mode, Color Focus Mode and Night Mode.

The front-facing snapper is housed in a punch hole and comes with an 8MP lens.

Additionally, the Redmi Note 10T 5G will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as an IR blaster.





















