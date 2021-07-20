The new device has been introduced with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset along with a triple-lens camera setup. The display also gets a fast refresh rate
Redmi has launched their first 5G smartphone Redmi Note 10T 5G in India. The new device has been introduced with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset along with a triple-lens camera setup. The display also gets a fast refresh rate.
The new Redmi Note 10T 5G will start at a price of ₹13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at ₹15,999. The company is also offering up to ₹1,000 discount with HDFC Bank Credit Cards & Easy EMI.
The device will be available at Amazon.in as well as Xiaomi's official stores both online and offline. The device will go on the first sale on 26 July.
The device will be available in Metallic Blue, Mint Green, Chromium White and Graphite Black colours.
Specifications
The Redmi Note 10T 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset ARM Cortex A76 & A55. The chipset of the device is paired with a Mali G57 GPU.
The device features new up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone supports Dual 5G SIM support. The Redmi Note 10T also comes with UFS 2.2 storage for faster transfer speeds.