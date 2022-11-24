Redmi Note 11 Pro+ gets a price cut: Details on new price and offer

Earlier this year, Xiaomi launched its Redmi Note 11 Pro+ in India. The Chinese company has now axed the prices of this smartphone. This handset from Xiaomi comes in three variants and notably all three of them have received a price cut.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ (6GB RAM) variant gets a price cut of ₹1,000. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM variants of Redmi Note 11 Pro+ have received a price cut of ₹2,000. This means that now, the 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at ₹19,999, whereas the 8GB RAM with 128GB and 8GB RAM with 256GB ROM can be now purchased at ₹20,999 and ₹22,999 respectively. The handset comes in blue, white and black colour options.

Interestingly, Xiaomi is also offering some instant discount of up to ₹1,500 on the HDFC bank credit on this deal. Interested buyers can also get a cashback worth ₹3,000 and a zero percent interest in ZestMoney. The company is also offering an exchange offer up to ₹16,500 on this handset from Xiaomi.

Redmi had launched the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G along with Redmi Note 11 Pro earlier this year.The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G features Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor while the Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with MediaTek Helio G96 processor. Both phones come with a minimum of 6GB RAM and support 1TB of external storage, via microSD card.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro features a 6.67 inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

The main 108-megapixel camera on Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro is the Samsung HM2 sensor. It is backed by 8MP ultra-wide cameras and a 2MP macro camera. Redmi Note 11 Pro also comes with an additional 2-megapixel depth sensor on the back. Both have a 16MP front lens. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro come with 5,000mAh batteries with support for 67W Fast Turbo charging, with 67W chargers in the box.

The smartphones are also paired with the UFS 2.2 with LPDDR4X RAM coupled with the RAM extension feature with which users can upto 8+3GB of RAM.