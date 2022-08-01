Redmi, a sub-brand of Xiaomi is expected to bring another smartphone to India. It is speculated that Redmi will soon launch a new device in Note 11 series. Reportedly, the Chinese smartphone brand is likely to launch the Redmi Note 11 SE mobile as a rebranded Redmi Note 10.

It is believed that the name Redmi Note 11 SE was spotted in the MIUI code. According to the report, the upcoming headset will be exclusive for the Indian smartphone market. It is likely to be a different variant from the one launched in China this year.

The report also suggested that a similar smartphone will be launched in other countries and rebranded as Poco M5s. Although, there are no details from the Chinese smartphone brand, yet.

As per the speculations, the Redmi Note 11 SE might have similar specifications as the Redmi 10S. The upcoming handset is expected to come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, supporting a 60 Hz refresh rate.

Redmi Note 11 SE is likely to be powered with MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, supported with 8GB RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The upcoming Redmi device is expected to house a quad-read camera setup, including a 64 MP primary camera, an eight MP ultra-wide angle lens, and two 2MP depth and macro sensors.

In terms of the battery backup, it is speculated that the Redmi Note 11 SE will be packed with a 5000mAh battery supported by 33W fast charging. The smartphone is likely to run on MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

Meanwhile, Redmi 10A Sport was recently launched in India on July 28, 2022. It is speculated that Xiaomi can rebrand a variant of Redmi 10 2022 for the Indian market. There are no specifications revealed as of now on the site. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer launched this smartphone globally earlier this February. The global variant of Redmi 10 2022 is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. Till now, no features of the device and expected launch date of the mobile phone have been revealed.

The Redmi 10 2022 was launched globally this year. It comes in Sea Blue, Pebble White, and Carbon Grey colors. The handset is a budget-friendly mobile that offers RAM of 4GB with storage capabilities of 64GB.