Redmi Note 11 SE likely to be launched in India soon: What to expect2 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 06:47 PM IST
Redmi, a sub-brand of Xiaomi is expected to bring another smartphone to India. It is speculated that Redmi will soon launch a new device in Note 11 series. Reportedly, the Chinese smartphone brand is likely to launch the Redmi Note 11 SE mobile as a rebranded Redmi Note 10.