Redmi Note 11 SE likely to be launched in India soon: What to expect

Meanwhile, Redmi 10A Sport was recently launched in India on July 28, 2022. It is speculated that Xiaomi can rebrand a variant of Redmi 10 2022 for the Indian market. There are no specifications revealed as of now on the site. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer launched this smartphone globally earlier this February. The global variant of Redmi 10 2022 is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. Till now, no features of the device and expected launch date of the mobile phone have been revealed.