Redmi Note 11 SE gets a price drop: Check new price and offer

Details on new price and offer

The Redmi Note 11 SE was launched at a price of ₹13,499 for the sole variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Now after the price drop, the new price is ₹12,999. This means that the company has dropped ₹500 on the budget smartphone. Interestingly, Xiaomi is also offering a 10 percent instant discount for Bank of Baroda customers and a 7.5 percent discount to HDFC and SBI credit card holders. It is noteworthy that the company is not giving a charger along with the device and it has to be purchased. This device will be available for sale in Bifrost Blue, Cosmic White, Space Black, and Thunder Purple colour options.