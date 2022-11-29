Redmi Note 11 SE gets a price drop: Check new price and offer

Redmi Note 11 SE gets a price drop: Check new price and offer2 min read . 07:38 PM IST
Xiaomi, a Chinese technology company, has axed the price of its recently launched Redmi Note 11 SE. This smartphone was launched in August this year and now it has received a price cut. It sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display supporting DCI-P3 colour gamut. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, coupled with Mali-G76 MC4 GPU.
The Redmi Note 11 SE was launched at a price of ₹13,499 for the sole variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Now after the price drop, the new price is ₹12,999. This means that the company has dropped ₹500 on the budget smartphone. Interestingly, Xiaomi is also offering a 10 percent instant discount for Bank of Baroda customers and a 7.5 percent discount to HDFC and SBI credit card holders. It is noteworthy that the company is not giving a charger along with the device and it has to be purchased. This device will be available for sale in Bifrost Blue, Cosmic White, Space Black, and Thunder Purple colour options.
This smartphone from Redmi is a dual-SIM handset that runs on Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 and sports a 6.45-inches of AMOLED display with 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution including DCI-P3 colour gamut. The device comes equipped with reading mode 3.0, sunlight mode 2.0, and 409ppi pixel density. According to Redmi, the display has been built to deliver a peak brightness of 1,100 nits. The DotDisplay also supports low blue light certification from SGS.
Redmi Note 11SE is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, coupled with Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. This device gets storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.
For optics, Redmi Note 11SE houses a quad back camera setup with primary sensor of 64 MP, an ultra wide angle lens of 2MP, a macro lens of 2 MP and a 2MP depth sensor.
The primary camera of Redmi Note 11SE gets Night mode, AI Beautify, and AI portrait mode with bokeh and depth control. This smartphone can record up to 4K resolution videos at 30fps. At the front, the new Redmi handset sports a 13MP selfie camera that can record up to 1080 resolution video at 30fps.
Talking about the connectivity features, the all new phone from Redmi features 4G LTE, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth v5, and GPS/AGPS.
Redmi Note 11SE packs a 5,00mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Moreover, the smartphone sports a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, electronic compass, and an IR blaster. At the bottom, it has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. The phone can be unlocked with AI face lock or a side mounted fingerprint scanner.
