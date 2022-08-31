Redmi Note 11SE first sale in India today via Flipkart: All details

Redmi Note 11SE is set to go on its first sale today. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and has a 5,000mAh battery. It is offered in 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM storage and carries a price tag of ₹13,999. The handset will be available on e-commerce site Flipkart at 12pm. Those interested can head to the e-tailer’s site to grab a unit for themselves.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}