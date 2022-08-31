Redmi Note 11SE first sale in India today via Flipkart: All details

Redmi Note 11SE will be available on e-commerce site Flipkart at 12pm. Buyers can get ₹500 prepaid discount on the phone’s purchase. There is also ₹1,000 instant discount for ICICI Bank card holders.
Redmi Note 11SE is set to go on its first sale today. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and has a 5,000mAh battery. It is offered in 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM storage and carries a price tag of ₹13,999. The handset will be available on e-commerce site Flipkart at 12pm. Those interested can head to the e-tailer’s site to grab a unit for themselves.
As part of the introductory offer, buyers can get ₹500 prepaid discount on the phone’s purchase. There is also ₹1,000 instant discount for ICICI Bank card holders. Bifrost Blue, Cosmic White, Space Black, and Thunder Purple are the colour options of the phone that a buyer can choose from.
Redmi Note 11SE: Specifications
Redmi Note 11SE comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED Dot display with 2400x1080 pixel resolution. Powering the phone is MediaTek Helio G95 octa-core processor with ARM Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. The device houses a 5,000mAh battery and offers a 33watt fast charging adapter.
The smartphone runs on the company’s own MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 operating system. On the camera front, Redmi Note 11SE boasts of a 64MP wide-angle primary sensor having f/1.79 aperture. It comes paired with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.
For selfies, the smartphone is equipped with a 13MP front snapper with f/2.45 aperture. Redmi Note 11SE has a side mounted fingerprint sensor to safely unlock the device. Another key feature of the new Redmi phone is IP53 rating, making it splash, water and dust resistant. For audio, the handset is equipped with dual speakers having Hi-Res Audio certification. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack as well on Redmi Note 11SE.
