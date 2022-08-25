Redmi Note 11SE launch in India tomorrow: What we know so far

Redmi Note 11SE launch in India tomorrow: What we know so far1 min read . 01:22 PM IST
- Redmi Note 11SE will be powered by MediaTek Helio G95 octa-core processor with ARM Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. The device will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.
Redmi Note 11SE is set to make its debut in the India market on August 26. The smartphone is expected to be another budget offering from Xiaomi sub-brand under the Redmi Note 11 series. Ahead of the launch, the company has created a microsite of the upcoming phone, revealing its key specs and features. The page leaves nothing to imagination, except the price which will be announced tomorrow. Here’s what we know so far
Redmi Note 11SE will come in three models- 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. The phone will pack a LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. It will be offered in three colour variants- blue, black and white. It will be equipped with a 6.43-inch AMOLED Dot display with 2400x1080 pixel resolution.
Powering the smartphone will be the MediaTek Helio G95 octa-core processor with ARM Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. The device will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It will offer a 33watt fast charging adapter. It will run on the company’s own MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 operating system.
For optics, the handset will boast of a 64MP wide-angle primary sensor having f/1.79 aperture. It will be paired with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The camera will be equipped with features like Night mode, AI Beautify, AI portrait mode with bokeh and depth control and more.
At the front, the smartphone will be equipped with a 13MP selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture. Redmi Note 11SE will feature a side mounted fingerprint sensor to safely unlock the device. Another feature of the upcoming phone is that it will come with IP53 rating, making it splash, water and dust resistant.
On the audio front, the smartphone will come with dual speakers having Hi-Res Audio certification. There will be a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. Redmi Note 11SE will go on sale in the country on August 31 and will be available online via Flipkart and Mi.com.
