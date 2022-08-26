Redmi Note 11SE launched in India: Check price, specs and other details

Specifications of Redmi Note 11SE

This smartphone from Redmi is a dual-SIM handset that runs on Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 and sports a 6.45-inches of AMOLED display with 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution including DCI-P3 colour gamut. The device comes equipped with reading mode 3.0, sunlight mode 2.0, and 409ppi pixel density. According to Redmi, the display has been built to deliver a peak brightness of 1,100 nits. The DotDispaly also supports low blue light certification from SGS.