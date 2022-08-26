Redmi Note 11SE launched in India: Check price, specs and other details

Redmi Note 11SE features a 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. It will go on sale in India via Redmi’s online store and Walmart owned Flipkart from August 31, 2022.
The Chinese smartphone giant Redmi has launched its Redmi Note 11SE in India on Friday. This smartphone sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display supporting DCI-P3 colour gamut. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, coupled with Mali-G76 MC4 GPU.
Price of Redmi Note 11SE in India
Redmi Note 11SE comes at a price of ₹13,499 for the sole variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. This device will be available for sale in Bifrost Blue, Cosmic White, Space Black, and Thunder Purple colour options.
Specifications of Redmi Note 11SE
This smartphone from Redmi is a dual-SIM handset that runs on Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 and sports a 6.45-inches of AMOLED display with 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution including DCI-P3 colour gamut. The device comes equipped with reading mode 3.0, sunlight mode 2.0, and 409ppi pixel density. According to Redmi, the display has been built to deliver a peak brightness of 1,100 nits. The DotDispaly also supports low blue light certification from SGS.
Redmi Note 11SE is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, coupled with Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. This device gets storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.
For optics, Redmi Note 11SE housse a quad back camera setup with primary sensor of 64 MP, an ultra wide angle lens of 2MP, a macro lens of 2 MP and a 2MP depth sensor.
The primary camera of Redmi Note 11SE gets Night mode, AI Beautify, and AI portrait mode with bokeh and depth control. This smartphone can record up to 4K resolution videos at 30fps. At the front, the new Redmi handset sports a 13MP selfie camera that can record up to 1080 resolution video at 30fps.
Talking about the connectivity features, the all new phone from Redmi features 4G LTE, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth v5, and GPS/AGPS.
Redmi Note 11SE packs a 5,00mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Moreover, the smartphone sports a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, electronic compass, and an IR blaster. At the bottom, it has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. The phone can be unlocked with AI face lock or a side mounted fingerprint scanner.
