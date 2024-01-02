comScore
Redmi Note 12 4G gets a significant price cut. Check new price, specs and more

Redmi Note 12 4G receives a price cut in India, now available for just over ₹10,000. The smartphone comes in 6GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/128GB storage variants.

Redmi Note 12 was launched in March this year

The Redmi Note 12 4G, which was launched in India in March last year, has received a significant price cut and is now effectively available for just over 10,000. The latest price cut comes at a time when the Chinese smartphone maker is gearing up for the launch of its latest Redmi Note 13 5G series on January 4.

Also Read | Redmi Note 13 5G series price and specs leaked online ahead of January 4 India launch

The Redmi Note 12 4G, which was launched at a price of 14,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant and 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, has now received a price cut of 2,000 on both variants.

The Redmi Note 12 4G is now priced at 11,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant and 13,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant on Flipkart. The e-commerce site is also offering a 1,500 discount on purchases made using HDFC, SBI and AXIS bank cards, bringing the effective price to 10,499 for the 64GB storage variant and 12,499 for the 128GB storage variant.

Redmi Note 12 4G specifications: 

The Redmi Note 12 4G sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080*2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 SoC paired with an Adreno 610 GPU.

In terms of optics, the mid-range phone has a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For all your selfie and video calling needs, the phone has a 16MP front-facing camera. The camera app has all the modes you need, including portrait, night mode, pro mode, document mode, short video, panorama, custom watermark, movie frame, tilt shift, voice shutter, timed burst, beautify and more.

The Redmi Note 12 4G comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that can be fast charged using the 33W charger included in the box.

 

Published: 02 Jan 2024, 02:35 PM IST
