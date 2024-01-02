Redmi Note 12 4G gets a significant price cut. Check new price, specs and more
Redmi Note 12 4G receives a price cut in India, now available for just over ₹10,000. The smartphone comes in 6GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/128GB storage variants.
The Redmi Note 12 4G, which was launched in India in March last year, has received a significant price cut and is now effectively available for just over ₹10,000. The latest price cut comes at a time when the Chinese smartphone maker is gearing up for the launch of its latest Redmi Note 13 5G series on January 4.