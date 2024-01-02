Redmi Note 12 4G gets a significant price cut. Check new price, specs and more

The Redmi Note 12 4G, which was launched in India in March last year, has received a significant price cut and is now effectively available for just over ₹10,000. The latest price cut comes at a time when the Chinese smartphone maker is gearing up for the launch of its latest Redmi Note 13 5G series on January 4.

The Redmi Note 12 4G, which was launched at a price of ₹14,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant and ₹16,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, has now received a price cut of ₹2,000 on both variants.

The Redmi Note 12 4G is now priced at ₹11,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant and ₹13,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant on Flipkart. The e-commerce site is also offering a ₹1,500 discount on purchases made using HDFC, SBI and AXIS bank cards, bringing the effective price to ₹10,499 for the 64GB storage variant and ₹12,499 for the 128GB storage variant.

Redmi Note 12 4G specifications:

The Redmi Note 12 4G sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080*2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 SoC paired with an Adreno 610 GPU.

In terms of optics, the mid-range phone has a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For all your selfie and video calling needs, the phone has a 16MP front-facing camera. The camera app has all the modes you need, including portrait, night mode, pro mode, document mode, short video, panorama, custom watermark, movie frame, tilt shift, voice shutter, timed burst, beautify and more.

The Redmi Note 12 4G comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that can be fast charged using the 33W charger included in the box.

