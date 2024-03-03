Redmi Note 12 4G receives a significant price cut in India, now available under ₹10,000
Redmi Note 12 4G prices have been slashed by ₹2,000, with the 6GB RAM/128GB variant now priced at ₹12,999 and the 6GB RAM/64GB variant at ₹10,999. Redmi Note 12 4G features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 SoC, 50MP primary camera, and 5,000 mAh battery.
Xiaomi has significantly reduced the price of its Redmi Note 12 4G series, which now starts at ₹10,499 in India. The smartphone, which was launched in March last year, is the second such price cut in less than 3 months and is likely to be a major contender in the top sub- ₹10,000 phones.