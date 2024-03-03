Redmi Note 12 4G receives a significant price cut in India, now available under 10,000

Redmi Note 12 4G prices have been slashed by ₹ 2,000, with the 6GB RAM/128GB variant now priced at ₹ 12,999 and the 6GB RAM/64GB variant at ₹ 10,999. Redmi Note 12 4G features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 SoC, 50MP primary camera, and 5,000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi has significantly reduced the price of its Redmi Note 12 4G series, which now starts at ₹10,499 in India. The smartphone, which was launched in March last year, is the second such price cut in less than 3 months and is likely to be a major contender in the top sub- ₹10,000 phones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Redmi Note 12 4G was launched at a price of ₹14,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant and ₹16,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. However, Xiaomi had slashed the prices of these two devices by ₹2,000 in an earlier price cut in January.

The Redmi Note 4G is now priced at ₹12,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant is now priced at ₹10,999. However, Flipkart is also offering a 10% discount of up to ₹1,500 if you pay using your debit or credit card, bringing the effective price of these devices down to ₹11,597 (including ₹49 packing fee) and ₹9,597 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Redmi Note 12 4G specifications: The Redmi Note 12 4G sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080*2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 SoC paired with an Adreno 610 GPU.

In terms of optics, the mid-range phone has a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For all your selfie and video calling needs, the phone has a 16MP front-facing camera. The camera app has all the modes you need, including portrait, night mode, pro mode, document mode, short video, panorama, custom watermark, movie frame, tilt shift, voice shutter, timed burst, beautify and more.

The Redmi Note 12 4G comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that can be fast charged using the 33W charger included in the box. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

