Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 12 5G series in India. The series offer three smartphones – Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. Among three devices, Redmi Note 12 5G is the most-affordable phone. It comes with a starting price of ₹16,499. If you are considering buying the new Redmi phone, then here’s all you need to know about it before buying

Redmi Note 12 5G design and display

Redmi Note 12 5G comes with a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display. Xiaomi says that the device can deliver vivid picture quality and sharp details. The screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz and intelligently-adjusted 4096 brightness levels.

The smartphone is claimed to be the slimmest-ever Note series phone with 7.9mm thickness. Mystique Blue, Frosted Green and Matte Black are three colour options of the phone that a buyer can choose from.

The phone has a water-proof design. It comes with IP53 rating.

Redmi Note 12 5G processor

Redmi Note 12 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor. It is based on a 6nm process chipset and comes with dual 5G SIM support. The chipset is claimed to be power-efficient and offers long-lasting battery backup. The processor with 120Hz refresh rate will provide the best gaming experience in the segment.

Redmi Note 12 5G has two RAM models. It is offered in 4GB and 6GB RAM LPDDR4X variants, paired with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage capacity. The phone’s storage can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card slot.

Redmi Note 12 5G operating system

The smartphone comes powered by MIUI 13 based on Android 12 operating system. The company promises two years of Android OS updates and 4-year security updates.

Redmi Note 12 5G battery

Redmi Note 12 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh Li Polymer battery. It comes with 33W Max charging support along with USB OTG support.

Redmi Note 12 5G camera

Redmi Note 12 5G comes with a triple camera system at the back. There is a 48MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture.

For selfies, the handset boasts of a 13MP camera with f/2.45 aperture at the front.