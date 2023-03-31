Redmi Note 12 5G’s new variant with more storage launched in India. Check price

Redmi Note 12 5G’s new variant with more storage launched in India. Check price2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 03:23 PM IST
The 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant of the Redmi Note 12 5G is available for purchase at a price of ₹21,999. Interested buyers can buy the smartphone online from Amazon.in and mi.com, starting from April 6.
Xiaomi has recently launched two new smartphones in India under the Redmi brand - the Redmi Note 12 and Redmi 12C. In addition to these two new devices, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has also released a new storage option for the Redmi Note 12 5G smartphone.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×