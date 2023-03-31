Redmi Note 12 5G’s new variant with more storage launched in India. Check price

Xiaomi has recently launched two new smartphones in India under the Redmi brand - the Redmi Note 12 and Redmi 12C. In addition to these two new devices, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has also released a new storage option for the Redmi Note 12 5G smartphone.

Earlier this year, Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 5G smartphone, which already provides options of 4GB/6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has recently released a new variant of this device that features 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Moreover, users can expand the storage further by installing a microSD card of up to 1TB on the smartphone.

The 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant of the Redmi Note 12 5G is available for purchase at a price of ₹21,999. Interested buyers can buy the smartphone online from Amazon.in and mi.com, starting from April 6. Xiaomi is offering some exciting launch offers, including a discount of ₹1,000 on ICICI Bank cards and an exchange bonus of ₹1,500.

In terms of design, the standard version of the Redmi Note 12 5G series resembles the Pro models of the lineup, featuring a punch-hole display but a plastic build. The smartphone also boasts an IP53 rating for added durability. Moreover, the Note 12 5G is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an IR blaster, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Redmi Note 12 5G boasts a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display offers a peak brightness of 1200 nits, a contrast ratio of 4500000:1, 4096-level dimming, and covers DCI-P3 color gamut. Driving the Note 12 5G is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, which provides support for 5G connectivity. The chipset is paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, with an option for expandable storage via a microSD card.

The Redmi Note 12 5G is equipped with the Android 12-based MIUI 13 operating system and comes with a 5000mAh battery that can be charged with a 33W charger. Its camera features include a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, the smartphone has an 8MP front-facing camera.