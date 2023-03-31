Redmi Note 12 5G’s new variant with more storage launched in India. Check price

The Redmi Note 12 5G boasts a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display offers a peak brightness of 1200 nits, a contrast ratio of 4500000:1, 4096-level dimming, and covers DCI-P3 color gamut. Driving the Note 12 5G is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, which provides support for 5G connectivity. The chipset is paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, with an option for expandable storage via a microSD card.