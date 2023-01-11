Redmi Note 12 5G series goes on sale in India: Check price, offers and more

Redmi Note 12 5G series goes on sale in India: Check price, offers and more3 min read . 07:12 PM IST
- The series has gone live on sale starting from January 11 through Flipkart, Amazon, company’s official website and authorised stores.
Redmi, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, has launched its Redmi Note 12 5G series in India. This range comprises Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. The Redmi Note 12 5G runs Android 12 based MIUI 13 out of the box. Additionally, this 5G smartphone (vanilla model) is similar to Note 12 Pro 5G handsets in terms of design. It comes with a punch-hole display with a plastic build.
Redmi, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, has launched its Redmi Note 12 5G series in India. This range comprises Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. The Redmi Note 12 5G runs Android 12 based MIUI 13 out of the box. Additionally, this 5G smartphone (vanilla model) is similar to Note 12 Pro 5G handsets in terms of design. It comes with a punch-hole display with a plastic build.
The Redmi Note 12 5G is offered in two storage variants which are 4GB RAM with 128GB ROM and 6GB RAM with 128GB ROM at the prices of ₹17,999 and ₹19,999 respectively.
The Redmi Note 12 5G is offered in two storage variants which are 4GB RAM with 128GB ROM and 6GB RAM with 128GB ROM at the prices of ₹17,999 and ₹19,999 respectively.
The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G 6GB RAM with 128GB ROM comes at a price of ₹24,999, the 8GB RAM with 128GB ROM is priced at ₹26,999 and the 12GB RAM with 256GB ROM is priced at ₹27,999.
The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G 6GB RAM with 128GB ROM comes at a price of ₹24,999, the 8GB RAM with 128GB ROM is priced at ₹26,999 and the 12GB RAM with 256GB ROM is priced at ₹27,999.
Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G 8GB RAM with 256GB storage comes at a price of ₹29,999 and the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant comes at a price of ₹32,999. The series has gone live on sale starting from January 11 through Flipkart, Amazon, company’s official website and authorised stores.
Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G 8GB RAM with 256GB storage comes at a price of ₹29,999 and the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant comes at a price of ₹32,999. The series has gone live on sale starting from January 11 through Flipkart, Amazon, company’s official website and authorised stores.
The Redmi Note 12 5G (vanilla model) is similar to Note 12 Pro 5G handsets in terms of design. It comes with a punch-hole display with a plastic build. The smartphone from Redmi features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a 1080x2400 pixel resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The panel offers 1200 nits of peak brightness, 4500000:1 contrast ratio, and covers DCI-P3 colour gamut.
The Redmi Note 12 5G (vanilla model) is similar to Note 12 Pro 5G handsets in terms of design. It comes with a punch-hole display with a plastic build. The smartphone from Redmi features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a 1080x2400 pixel resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The panel offers 1200 nits of peak brightness, 4500000:1 contrast ratio, and covers DCI-P3 colour gamut.
This handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC which brings 5G connectivity. It comes with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, with an option for expandable storage via microSD card.
This handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC which brings 5G connectivity. It comes with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, with an option for expandable storage via microSD card.
Speaking of battery back up, the handset packs a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 33W charger. The Redmi Note 12 5G runs Android 12-based MIUI 13 out of the box.
Speaking of battery back up, the handset packs a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 33W charger. The Redmi Note 12 5G runs Android 12-based MIUI 13 out of the box.
For optics, the Redmi Note 12 5G houses a triple camera setup headed by a 48MP primary sensor. It also features an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calling, the smartphone comes with an 8MP front camera sensor.
For optics, the Redmi Note 12 5G houses a triple camera setup headed by a 48MP primary sensor. It also features an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calling, the smartphone comes with an 8MP front camera sensor.
This smartphone comes with an IP53 resistance rating. For sensors, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR blaster and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
This smartphone comes with an IP53 resistance rating. For sensors, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR blaster and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Both the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 1080x2400 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz with 240Hz touch sampling rate. The OLED panel provides a 5000000:1 contrast ratio and 16,000-level dimming. Additionally, the panel also has a 10-bit colour depth and a peak brightness of 900 nits.
Both the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 1080x2400 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz with 240Hz touch sampling rate. The OLED panel provides a 5000000:1 contrast ratio and 16,000-level dimming. Additionally, the panel also has a 10-bit colour depth and a peak brightness of 900 nits.
The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC which supports 5G connectivity. This SoC further comes with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. Both these devices run on Android 12 with MIUI 13 out of the box. Redmi has also promised two Android software updates with four years of security updates for the handsets.
The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC which supports 5G connectivity. This SoC further comes with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. Both these devices run on Android 12 with MIUI 13 out of the box. Redmi has also promised two Android software updates with four years of security updates for the handsets.
For optics, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G features a 200MP Samsung HPX sensor whereas the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G comes with a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, Both these devices provide OIS with their primary sensors and support 4K video recording. Moreover, these smartphones feature an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, both handsets come with a 16MP camera sensor.
For optics, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G features a 200MP Samsung HPX sensor whereas the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G comes with a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, Both these devices provide OIS with their primary sensors and support 4K video recording. Moreover, these smartphones feature an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, both handsets come with a 16MP camera sensor.
The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G packs a 4989mAh battery supported by a 120W charger whereas the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery supported by 67W charger.
The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G packs a 4989mAh battery supported by a 120W charger whereas the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery supported by 67W charger.