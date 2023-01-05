Redmi Note 12 5G with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Check price, features

Redmi, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, has launched its Redmi Note 12 5G series in India. This range comprises Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. The Redmi Note 12 5G runs Android 12 based MIUI 13 out of the box. Additionally, this 5G smartphone (vanilla model) is similar to Note 12 Pro 5G handsets in terms of design. It comes with a punch-hole display with a plastic build.
Redmi Note 12 5G: Price in India
The Redmi Note 12 5G is offered in two storage variants which are 4GB RAM with 128GB ROM and 6GB RAM with 128GB ROM at the prices of ₹16,499 and ₹18,499 respectively. The smartphone will go on sale starting from January 11 at 12PM through the company's official website, Amazon and other authorised stores across India.
Redmi Note 12 5G: Specifications
The Redmi Note 12 5G (vanilla model) is similar to Note 12 Pro 5G handsets in terms of design. It comes with a punch-hole display with a plastic build. The smartphone from Redmi features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a 1080x2400 pixel resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The panel offers 1200 nits of peak brightness, 4500000:1 contrast ratio, and covers DCI-P3 colour gamut.
This handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC which brings 5G connectivity. It comes with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, with an option for expandable storage via microSD card.
Speaking of battery back up, the handset packs a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 33W charger. The Redmi Note 12 5G runs Android 12-based MIUI 13 out of the box.
For optics, the Redmi Note 12 5G houses a triple camera setup headed by a 48MP primary sensor. It also features an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calling, the smartphone comes with an 8MP front camera sensor.
This smartphone comes with an IP53 resistance rating. For sensors, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR blaster and a 3.5mm headphone jack.