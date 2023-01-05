Redmi Note 12 5G with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Check price, features

Redmi Note 12 5G: Price in India

The Redmi Note 12 5G is offered in two storage variants which are 4GB RAM with 128GB ROM and 6GB RAM with 128GB ROM at the prices of ₹16,499 and ₹18,499 respectively. The smartphone will go on sale starting from January 11 at 12PM through the company's official website, Amazon and other authorised stores across India.