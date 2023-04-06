Xiaomi launched two budget smartphones in India recently – Redmi Note 12 and Redmi 12C. The duo are set to go on their first sale in the country today. Both the handsets will be available at 12pm via the company’s own website as part of the Xiaomi Fan Festival sale. Here’s everything you need to know about Redmi Note 12 and Redmi 12C

Redmi Note 12 price and features

The Redmi Note 12 is priced at ₹14,999 for the 6GB+64GB storage model. Another variant packs 6GB+128GB storage, and is priced at ₹16,999. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. The display offers Full-HD+ resolution and 1200 nits of peak brightness.

Redmi Note 12 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 SoC paired with 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of storage capacity. To perform camera duties, the smartphone sports a 50MP primary camera on the back paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera lens, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, it boasts of a 13MP sensor at the front.

The smartphone runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13 operating system. Redmi Note 12 comes with IP53-rated body design and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33watt charger.

Redmi 12C price and features

Redmi 12C comes with a starting price of ₹8,999 for 4GB+64GB model. Another variant comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and carries a price tag of ₹10,999.

The smartphone comes with a 6.71-inch HD+ screen with 500 nits of peak brightness. The display offers 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor and runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 operating system.

The handset houses a 5,000mAh battery with a micro USB port and 10W charging. For camera duties, the handset features a 50MP primary camera on the back. It has a 5MP camera at the front for selfies.