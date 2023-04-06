Redmi Note 12 and Redmi 12C to go on sale in India at 12pm today: All details

Xiaomi launched two budget smartphones in India recently – Redmi Note 12 and Redmi 12C. The duo are set to go on their first sale in the country today. Both the handsets will be available at 12pm via the company’s own website as part of the Xiaomi Fan Festival sale. Here’s everything you need to know about Redmi Note 12 and Redmi 12C

