Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, 12 Pro+ 5G debut in India: Check price, specs and more

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC which supports 5G connectivity. This SoC further comes with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. Both these devices run on Android 12 with MIUI 13 out of the box. Redmi has also promised two Android software updates with four years of security updates for the handsets.