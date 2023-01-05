Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, 12 Pro+ 5G debut in India: Check price, specs and more

Redmi, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, has launched its Redmi Note 12 5G series in India. This range comprises Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G.
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G: Price in India
The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G 6GB RAM with 128GB ROM comes at a price of ₹24,999, the 8GB RAM with 128GB ROM is priced at ₹26,999 and the 12GB RAM with 256GB ROM is priced at ₹27,999.
Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G 8GB RAM with 256GB storage comes at a price of ₹29,999 and the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant comes at a price of ₹32,999. Both the devices will go on sale starting from January 11 through Flipkart, company’s official website and authorised stores.
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G: Features and specs
Both the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 1080x2400 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz with 240Hz touch sampling rate. The OLED panel provides a 5000000:1 contrast ratio and 16,000-level dimming. Additionally, the panel also has a 10-bit colour depth and a peak brightness of 900 nits.
The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC which supports 5G connectivity. This SoC further comes with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. Both these devices run on Android 12 with MIUI 13 out of the box. Redmi has also promised two Android software updates with four years of security updates for the handsets.
For optics, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G features a 200MP Samsung HPX sensor whereas the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G comes with a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, Both these devices provide OIS with their primary sensors and support 4K video recording. Moreover, these smartphones feature an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, both handsets come with a 16MP camera sensor.
The the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G packs a 4989mAh battery supported by a 120W charger whereas the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery supported by 67W charger.