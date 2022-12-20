Redmi Note 12 Pro, iQoo 11 and other smartphones launching in India soon2 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 12:03 PM IST
- Here’s a look at the smartphones that are launching in India soon
Smartphone brands are gearing up to enter 2023 with new launches. Xiaomi has already announced it will bring the Redmi Note 12 Pro series to India on January 5. Similarly, Vivo’s sub brand iQoo has announced that it will unveil the iQoo 11 phone in the country on January 10. Here’s a look at the smartphones coming in India soon