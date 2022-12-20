Smartphone brands are gearing up to enter 2023 with new launches. Xiaomi has already announced it will bring the Redmi Note 12 Pro series to India on January 5. Similarly, Vivo’s sub brand iQoo has announced that it will unveil the iQoo 11 phone in the country on January 10. Here’s a look at the smartphones coming in India soon

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is already available in China. It comes with a starting price of CNY 2,099 (approximately FRs 23,000). The phone comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD OLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset. It is expected to offer up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. To perform camera duties, the device will offer a 200 MP primary camera on the back.

Redmi Note 12 Pro

Like the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 12 Pro is already launched in china. The handset comes with similar specs as the Plus model. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC and runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 operating system. However, instead of a 200 MP camera, the Redmi Note 12 Pro offers a 50MP camera. Also, it offers 67 watt charging support. While the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus comes with 120 watt fast charging.

iQoo 11

iQoo 11 smartphone will be unveiled in the country on January 10. The smartphone is tipped to come with a starting price of ₹45,000. It may pack up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. The handset will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core chipset and run Android 13 out of the box. It may feature a 50MP Samsung GN5 primary sensor on the rear paired with a 13MP portrait sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor.

Tecno Phantom X2

As announced by the company, pre-booking of Tecno Phantom X2 will commence from January 02, 2023 via Amazon and it will go on sale from January 09. The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor. It will offer a 120Hz refresh rate display and will sport a triple rear camera setup led by a 64MP primary sensor. The handset will run on Android 12-based HiOS 12 and will come with a 6.8-inch FHD+ screen.