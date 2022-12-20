Redmi Note 12 Pro, iQoo 11 and other smartphones launching in India soon

iQoo 11 smartphone will be unveiled in the country on January 10. The smartphone is tipped to come with a starting price of ₹45,000. It may pack up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. The handset will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core chipset and run Android 13 out of the box. It may feature a 50MP Samsung GN5 primary sensor on the rear paired with a 13MP portrait sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor.