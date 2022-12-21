Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G price leaked ahead of January launch

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G price leaked ahead of January launch2 min read . 01:21 PM IST
- Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G may be offered in three models – 6GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB.
Xiaomi has announced that it will launch the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G phone in India on January 5. The smartphone will be part of Redmi Note 12 series which debuted in China earlier this year. Now, ahead of the launch, alleged storage models and price of the phone has appeared online.
According to a report by MySmartPrice (via tipster Paras Guglani), the handset will be offered in three models – 6GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB. The base model with 6GB RAM will be priced at ₹24,999. Other variants with 8GB and 12GB RAM could carry a price tag of ₹26,999 and ₹28,999, respectively.
Xiaomi has already confirmed that the handset will be equipped with a 200MP camera at the back. As mentioned above, the handset is already available in China. Here’s what to expect from the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus
Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is likely to come with a 6.67-inch Full HD OLED screen. The handset will offer a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset. It is expected to offer up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM.
To perform camera duties, the upcoming Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is said to offer quad camera setup at the back. There may be a 200MP main sensor on the rear paired with three other sensors. At the front, the smartphone may be equipped with a 16MP camera for selfies.
The handset could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It may offer up to 120 watt fast charging support.
Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is said to compete with the upcoming Realme 10 Pro Plus that was unveiled in India recently. Realme 10 Pro Plus comes with a starting price of ₹24,999. It has three models – 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. Hyperspace, Dark Matter and Nebula Blue are the colour variants of the phone. It comes powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimenisty 1080 5G SoC and has a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display.
