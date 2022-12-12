Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus launch date in India announced, to come with 200MP camera

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus launch date in India announced, to come with 200MP camera1 min read . 02:45 PM IST
- Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus may feature a 6.67-inch Full HD OLED screen. The phone’s display may have a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.
Smartphone brand Xiaomi has revealed the launch date of Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus phone in India. As announced by the company via Redmi India official Twitter handle, the handset will be unveiled in the country on January 5, 2023.
“Greatest ever 𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙤𝙡𝙪𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 on a smartphone camera = #RedmiNote12 Pro+ 5G! This 𝟐𝟎𝟎𝐌𝐏 camera on the #SuperNote is the only camera you'll ever need. P.S. Your 𝟏𝟐:𝟏𝟐 wish is about to come true on 05.01.2023!", the company’s Twitter post says.
The company has also created a dedicated webpage of the smartphone on mi.com. As per the webpage, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus will be equipped with a 200MP camera on the back. The smartphone will be 5G enabled. While the teaser mentions Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus only, but it is likely that Xiaomi may bring Redmi Note 12 and Redmi Note 12 Pro to the country.
The Indian variant of Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is likely to offer similar specifications and features as the Chinese model. Here’s what to expect
Already available in China, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus may feature a 6.67-inch Full HD OLED screen. The phone’s display may have a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The smartphone is said to come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM.
To perform camera duties, the upcoming Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is rumoured to have quad camera setup at the back. Xiaomi has already confirmed 200MP main sensor on the phone. The main sensor may be paired with three other sensors. For selfies, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus may have a 16MP camera at the front.
The device is said to house a 5,000mAh battery. It may offer up to 120 watt fast charging support. In India, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus will compete with Realme 10 Pro Plus that was unveiled in India recently. Realme 10 Pro Plus is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimenisty 1080 5G SoC and comes with a starting price of ₹24,999. It has three models – 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB.
