Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus launch in India soon: Here's everything we know so far2 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 09:02 PM IST
- Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is likely to be a mid-range phone that may be priced below ₹25,000 price category.
Xiaomi’s Redmi is set to launch Redmi 12 Pro Plus in India soon. The smartphone is part of the company’s Redmi Note 12 5G series which is currently offered in China. The series consists of three phones – Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. In India, Xiaomi may bring the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus model only.