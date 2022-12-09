Xiaomi’s Redmi is set to launch Redmi 12 Pro Plus in India soon. The smartphone is part of the company’s Redmi Note 12 5G series which is currently offered in China. The series consists of three phones – Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. In India, Xiaomi may bring the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus model only.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is likely to be a mid-range phone that may be priced below ₹25,000 price category. The smartphone, in China, comes with a starting price of CNY 2,099 (approximately ₹23,000). The phone’s base model packs 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus in India is expected to come with similar specifications as the Chinese model Here’s what to expect

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus expected specifications

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is said to come with a 6.67-inch Full HD OLED screen. The phone may offer a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The smartphone is likely to come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset. It is expected to offer up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For optics, the upcoming Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is said to offer quad camera setup at the back. There may be a 200MP main sensor on the rear paired with three other sensors. At the front, the smartphone may be equipped with a 16MP camera for selfies.

The device is likely to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It may offer up to 120 watt fast charging support.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is said to compete with the upcoming Realme 10 Pro Plus that was unveiled in India recently. Realme 10 Pro Plus comes with a starting price of ₹24,999. It has three models – 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. Hyperspace, Dark Matter and Nebula Blue are the colour variants of the phone. It comes powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimenisty 1080 5G SoC and has a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display.