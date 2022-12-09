Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus launch in India soon: Here's everything we know so far

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is said to compete with the upcoming Realme 10 Pro Plus that was unveiled in India recently. Realme 10 Pro Plus comes with a starting price of ₹24,999. It has three models – 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. Hyperspace, Dark Matter and Nebula Blue are the colour variants of the phone. It comes powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimenisty 1080 5G SoC and has a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display.