Redmi Note 12 series launch on Oct 27: Processor, camera & other expected specs

Xiaomi has announced to launch of the Redmi Note 12 series in its home country, China on October 27. The company shared multiple posts on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, revealing the launch date along with other specs of the upcoming phone series. Xiaomi has confirmed that the series will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. The chipset was launched recently and is said to offer improved battery life along with performance.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 lineup is tipped to include three phones – Redmi Note 12, Note 12 Pro, and the Note 12 Pro+. In its Weibo post, Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi Note 12 series will be equipped with a triple camera setup at the back. The lineup will feature a 50MP camera with Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS).
In another Weibo post, the company has revealed colour options of the upcoming series. Redmi Note 12 series will come in two colour variants – Shallow Dream Galaxy and Time Blue.
The smartphone series is said to offer up to 210 watt fast charging support and may feature a 200MP camera system on the back. To compare, Redmi Note 11 series comes with a 108MP primary sensor and up to 67 watt charging. Redmi Note 12 series was recently spotted on 3C and TENAA certification website. According to the 3C listing, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ may come with 210W fast charging support, whereas the Note 12 Pro could be equipped with 120W charging. While the series standard variant - Redmi Note 12 may feature 67W fast charging support.