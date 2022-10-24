Redmi Note 12 series launch on Oct 27: Processor, camera & other expected specs

The smartphone series is said to offer up to 210 watt fast charging support and may feature a 200MP camera system on the back. To compare, Redmi Note 11 series comes with a 108MP primary sensor and up to 67 watt charging. Redmi Note 12 series was recently spotted on 3C and TENAA certification website. According to the 3C listing, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ may come with 210W fast charging support, whereas the Note 12 Pro could be equipped with 120W charging. While the series standard variant - Redmi Note 12 may feature 67W fast charging support.