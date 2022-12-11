Redmi Note 12 series may launch in India in first week of January: Report1 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2022, 11:12 AM IST
- Redmi Note 12 series will consist of Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus.
Xiaomi launched its Redmi Note 12 series in China recently. The series consists of Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. Xiaomi has confirmed that it will soon launch the series in India. According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the company may unveil the Redmi Note 12 series on January 5, 2022.