Xiaomi launched its Redmi Note 12 series in China recently. The series consists of Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. Xiaomi has confirmed that it will soon launch the series in India. According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the company may unveil the Redmi Note 12 series on January 5, 2022.

“Time to reveal the SuperNote launch date..Can confirm that the Redmi Note 12 series will launch on 5th January in India. ⁣Redmi Note 12, Note 12 Pro, Pro+ will all be 5G ready for India. 12 Pro+: 200MP main camera", reads the tweet.

As per the tweet, the company will bring all three models of the series to the Indian market - Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. The smartphones will be 5G ready and will be equipped with up to 200MP camera on the Redmi Note 12 Pro+.

Here’s what to expect

As mentioned above, the Redmi Note 12 series is already available in China. The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is the high-end phone that comes with a starting price of CNY 2,099 (approximately ₹23,000). The phone’s base model packs 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage. In India, it may be priced under the ₹25,000 price category.

The smartphone may have a 6.67-inch Full HD OLED screen. The phone may offer a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The smartphone is likely to come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset. It is expected to offer up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

On the camera front, the upcoming Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is said to offer quad camera setup at the back. There may be a 200MP main sensor on the rear paired with three other sensors. At the front, the smartphone may be equipped with a 16MP camera for selfies.

The device is likely to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It may offer up to 120 watt fast charging support.