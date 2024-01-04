Redmi Note 13 5G Series Launch Live Updates: Launch event to begins

Redmi Note 13 5G Series Launch Live Updates: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Redmi is launching its mid-range Redmi Note 13 5G series in India at 12 noon today. The Redmi Note 13 5G series, which consists of 3 phones - Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ - was launched in China in September last year and is finally making its way to India after months of leaks and rumours surrounding the handsets. Notably, the Redmi Note 13 5G series is being launched in India ahead of the global launch event, which is now scheduled to take place on 15 January.
The launch of the Redmi Note 13 5G series is now expected to heat up the competition in the mid-range smartphone segment. Moreover, some reports suggest that Realme is also planning to launch its Realme 12 series in India in the coming months.
Redmi Note 13 5G Series Launch Live: The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G could be priced at ₹28,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹32,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The Pro series may be available in Arctic White, Coral Purple, and Midnight Black colour options.
Redmi Note 13 5G Series Launch Live: A recent post by tipster Abhishek Yadav on X (formerly Twitter) had revealed the pricing of the upcoming Redmi mid-range smartphone series. The tipster claimed that Redmi Note 13 5G will be priced at ₹20,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, ₹22,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹24,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. Moreover, an ensuing image shared by Abhishek Yadav notes that the smartphone will be available in Prism Gold, Arctic White, and Stealth Black colour options.
Redmi Note 13 5G Series Launch live: A leak by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore had earlier revealed the complete specs sheet for the Indian and global variants of the Redmi Note 13 5G series in a post on X (formerly Twitter)
The leaked specifications noted that the Redmi Note 13 5G vanilla variant could be launched with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 * 1080 pixels. The smartphone is expected to come with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate.
In terms of processor, the mid-range phone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset based on a 6nm process and paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU for all the graphics-intensive tasks. The Redmi Note 13 5G is expected to come with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.
