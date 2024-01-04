Redmi Note 13 5G series launched in India: Pricing, specs, launch offers and more
Xiaomi unveils Redmi Note 13 5G series in India, including Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, offering customers a range of options in the mid-range price segment.
Xiaomi has finally launched the Redmi Note 13 5G series in India, consisting of 3 phones: Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G. The smartphones are all set to increase competition in the mid-range price segment, giving customers a plethora of options, with Realme also reportedly planning to launch the Realme 12 series in the coming months.