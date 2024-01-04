Xiaomi has finally launched the Redmi Note 13 5G series in India, consisting of 3 phones: Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G. The smartphones are all set to increase competition in the mid-range price segment, giving customers a plethora of options, with Realme also reportedly planning to launch the Realme 12 series in the coming months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G compelete specs: The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G features a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and support for 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The smartphone comes with support for Dolby Vision and boasts of an impressive peak brightness of 1800 nits. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 13 Pro comes with a triple camera setup to the back with a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3 primary sensor with support for OIS and EIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro lens. There is also a 16MP front-facing shooter to meet all the selfie and video call-related requirements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G is the first phone to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra chipset based on a 4nm process and is paired with the Mali-G610 MC4 GPU. The smartphone comes with support for LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage variants.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

Redmi Note 13 Pro specifications: The Redmi Note 13 Pro comes with the same camera and display setup but with a different processor underneath. The Note 13 Pro is the first phone to come with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and is paired with Adreno 710 GPU. The smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and support for 67W fast charger which is included inside the box. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Redmi Note 13 Pro comes with IP54 protection and will be available in 3 color variants: Coral Purple, Arctic White and Midnight Black.

Redmi Note 13 5G specifications: The Redmi Note 13 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset paired with a Mali-G57 GPU. The smartphone gets a major upgrade in terms of cameras compared to the previous generation, the Redmi Note 13 5G comes with a 108MP f/1.7 primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP selfie camera on the front of the handset.

While the Redmi Note 13 5G also houses the same 5,000 mAh battery, it comes with a 33W charger inside the box. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Redmi Note 13 5G series pricing: The Redmi Note 13 5G is priced at ₹18,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, ₹20,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹22,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is priced at ₹25,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, ₹27,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹29,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Meanwhile, the premium Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G variant is priced at ₹31,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, ₹33,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹35,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When and where to buy Redmi Note 13 5G series? The three handsets will go on sale on January 10 and can be purchased via Flipkart, Mi.com and other retail outlets. Xiaomi is offering a ₹2,000 exchange bonus or ICICI Bank card discount on purchase of Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G models. Meanwhile, there is also a ₹1,000 bank discount or exchange bonus on the purchase of a vanilla Redmi Note 13 smartphone.

