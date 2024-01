Xiaomi had earlier confirmed that its Redmi Note 13 5G series will launch in India on January 4, marking the company's first smartphone launch in India in the New Year. The mid-range smartphone series which was earlier launched in China will make its Indian debut in three variants: Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G.

Also Read | Vivo X100 series to launch in India on January 4: Expected pricing, specifications and all you need to know

Redmi Note 13 series pricing:

A post by tipster Abhishek Yadav on X (formerly Twitter) claims that the Redmi Note 13 5G will be priced at ₹20,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, ₹22,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹24,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. Moreover, an ensuing image shared by Abhishek Yadav notes that the smartphone will be available in Prism Gold, Arctic White, and Stealth Black colour options.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G could be priced at ₹28,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹32,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The Pro series may be available in Arctic White, Coral Purple, and Midnight Black colour options.

Moreover, the premium Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G variant could be priced at ₹33,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹37,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant. The tipster notes that the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G series could be available in Fusion White, Fusion Purple, and Fusion Black colour options.

Redmi Note 13 5G Series specs:

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore had earlier shared the complete specs sheet for the Indian and global variants of the Redmi Note 13 5G series in a post on X (formerly Twitter)

The leaked specifications show that the Redmi Note 13 5G vanilla variant could sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 * 1080 pixels. The smartphone is expected to come with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate.

In terms of processor, the mid-range phone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset based on a 6nm process and paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU for all the graphics-intensive tasks. The Redmi Note 13 5G is expected to come with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Moreover, the smartphone could sport a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is expected to be a 16MP front-facing camera.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G specifications:

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor based on the 4nm process and based on an Adreno 710 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks. The smartphone is also expected to come with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G specifications:

The higher-end Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G is expected to be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7200 Ultra processor paired with Mali-G610 MC4 GPU. The smartphone could come in up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM variants and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage variant.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!