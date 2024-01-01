Redmi Note 13 5G series price and specs leaked online ahead of January 4 India launch
Xiaomi had earlier confirmed that its Redmi Note 13 5G series will launch in India on January 4, marking the company's first smartphone launch in India in the New Year. The mid-range smartphone series which was earlier launched in China will make its Indian debut in three variants: Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G.