Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Redmi Note 13 5G series to launch in India on January 4. Expected price, specs and all you need to know
Redmi Note 13 5G series to launch in India on January 4. Expected price, specs and all you need to know

 Livemint

Redmi Note 13 5G series will release in India on January 4 and all three phones in the series - Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ are expected to make their way in the country.

Redmi Note 13 series will launch in India on January 4. (Xiaomi)Premium
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Redmi has confirmed that the Redmi Note 13 5G series will be launched in India on January 4. The Redmi Note 13 series consists of 3 smartphones - Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+.

Also Read: Redmi 13C with 90Hz display goes on sale today. When and where to buy, launch offers, and more

Redmi Note13 Series expected specification: 

The three smartphones were officially unveiled during the China launch in September. The Indian variants of the smartphone are also expected to have identical specifications.

In China, all three phones were launched with a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel on the front, but the Pro versions got a 1.5K display compared to the Full HD+ resolution on the base variant. Moreover, the Pro + variant came with a curved display compared to a flat screen on the Pro variant.

In terms of processor, the Redmi Note 13 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, while the Note 13 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and the higher-end Redmi Note 13 Pro+ will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC.

The Redmi Note 13 features a dual rear camera setup with a 100MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor along with a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ feature a triple rear camera setup.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro models come with a 200MP primary camera with a Samsung HP3 sensor and support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor.

Expected pricing: 

While the official pricing of Redmi Note 13 series in India will only be known after the official launch of the smartphone on January 4, the China price of the smartphone can be a good indicator of the price bracket in which Redmi's upcoming phone could be priced. 

The Redmi Note 13 launched at a price of CNY 1,199 in China which converts to around 14,000. Meanwhile, the higher-end Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ were launched in China for CNY 1,499 (around 17,600) and CNY 1,999 (around 23,500). 

 

 

Published: 14 Dec 2023, 10:07 AM IST
