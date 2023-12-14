Redmi Note 13 5G series to launch in India on January 4. Expected price, specs and all you need to know
Redmi Note 13 5G series will release in India on January 4 and all three phones in the series - Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ are expected to make their way in the country.
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Redmi has confirmed that the Redmi Note 13 5G series will be launched in India on January 4. The Redmi Note 13 series consists of 3 smartphones - Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+.
