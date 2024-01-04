Redmi Note 13 5G series to launch in India today. Expected price, specs, live stream details and more
Redmi is launching the Redmi Note 13 5G series in India today, including the Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 5G Pro, and Redmi Note 13 5G Pro+. The launch event for the Redmi Note 13 5G series can be live-streamed on Redmi's YouTube channel.
Redmi is all set to launch its mid-range Redmi Note 13 5G series in India at an event today. The three smartphones - Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 5G Pro and Redmi Note 13 5G Pro+ were launched in China in September last year and the company has finally decided to bring these phones to India.