Xiaomi has finally launched the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G in India. The smartphone is all set to increase competition in the mid-range price segment, giving customers a plethora of options, with Realme also reportedly planning to launch the Realme 12 series in the coming months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Outlined are the standout features of the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G that distinguish it in a competitive market.

Display The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G boasts a stunning 6.67" AMOLED display with a resolution of 1.5K (2712 x 1220) and a pixel density of 446 PPI. This screen offers a screen-to-body ratio of 94%. With a refresh rate of 120Hz and Adaptive Sync display ranging from 30Hz to 120Hz, users can enjoy smooth visuals across various applications. The Dolby Vision support, Widevine L1 certification, and a wide color gamut of 100% DCI-P3. The display's peak brightness is claimed to reach 1800 nits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Design The Redmi Note 13 Pro showcases a sleek design, available in Midnight Black, Arctic White, and Coral Purple colors. With slim bezels measuring 1.3mm (left, right), 1.85mm (top), and 2.27mm (bottom), the device is claimed to strike a balance between aesthetics and usability.

Camera Equipped with a 200MP triple rear camera setup, the Redmi Note 13 Pro is claimed to deliver great photography capabilities. The 200MP main sensor, with pixel binning support, allows for versatile shooting modes, including a 16-in-1 mode for low-light conditions. Additional features such as in-sensor zoom, night mode, and 4K video recording at 30fps provide users with a comprehensive set of tools. The 16MP front camera features AI beautify mode, night mode, and slow-motion selfie capabilities.

Performance Under the hood, the Redmi Note 13 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Mobile Platform, utilizing a 4nm process technology for enhanced efficiency. With 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM, it supports up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It also features the Adreno GPU A710 for both gaming and multitasking. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Battery and Charging The device is fueled by a 5100mAh (typ) Li-ion Polymer Battery, supported by a 67W Turbo Charge capability.

Audio and Sensors Featuring Dolby Atmos, dual stereo speakers, and Hi-Res Audio certifications, the Redmi Note 13 Pro is claimed to offer an immersive audio experience. It houses various sensors, including an ultrasonic proximity sensor and ambient light sensor.

UI Running on MIUI 14 based on Android 13, users can expect support by regular security patch updates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!