Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champion Edition in India on April 30, 2024, featuring a design inspired by the Argentina Football Association (AFA). The announcement from Redmi India highlights the collaboration of Xiaomi with AFA and this new variant of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G commemorates the 10th anniversary of Xiaomi India, bringing a unique touch to its flagship phone.

Redmi India shared on its social media platforms, "Introducing the World Champions Edition of #RedmiNote13 Pro+ 5G, celebrating 10 years of innovation."

Though Redmi India has not yet disclosed detailed information about the upcoming phone, the company teased the launch during its Smarter Living 2024 event by showcasing the device's packaging.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, live images of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G AFA edition surfaced online, revealing a dual-tone design on the back glass, with blue and white stripes reminiscent of the Argentine football team's jersey and logo. This special edition phone pays tribute to the team's victory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Generally, special edition phones come in higher storage variants and are slightly more expensive, with the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champion Edition likely following this trend. The report adds that despite the unique design, the phone is expected to retain the same specifications as the standard model. The phone's key features include a 6.67-inch curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 2712x1220 pixels, and a peak brightness of 1,800 nits. It also comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra (4nm) chipset, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage.

Photography enthusiasts could appreciate the triple-camera setup on the back, which includes a 200MP ISOCELL HP3 primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The front-facing camera is a 16MP unit. The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired charging support. Other notable features include NFC, a 4,000mm² vapor chamber cooling system, dual stereo speakers, and an IR blaster. In terms of durability, the phone is equipped with Gorilla Glass Victus and has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

