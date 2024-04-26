Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champion Edition set for April 30 India launch: Expected specs, design and more
Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champion Edition in India on April 30, 2024, featuring a design inspired by the Argentina Football Association. It celebrates Xiaomi India's 10th anniversary, with high-end specs and a unique look.
Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champion Edition in India on April 30, 2024, featuring a design inspired by the Argentina Football Association (AFA). The announcement from Redmi India highlights the collaboration of Xiaomi with AFA and this new variant of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G commemorates the 10th anniversary of Xiaomi India, bringing a unique touch to its flagship phone.