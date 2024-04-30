Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra chip: Price and specs
Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition in India, in partnership with the Argentina Football Association. Priced at Rs. 34,999 with a Rs. 3,000 launch discount, it features a unique blue and white design, a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra chip, and 120W fast charging.
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition in India, in partnership with the Argentina Football Association (AFA). This special version of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G sports a distinctive dual-tone design, featuring blue and white stripes on its back panel.