Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition in India, in partnership with the Argentina Football Association. Priced at Rs. 34,999 with a Rs. 3,000 launch discount, it features a unique blue and white design, a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra chip, and 120W fast charging.

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition in India, in partnership with the Argentina Football Association (AFA). This special version of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G sports a distinctive dual-tone design, featuring blue and white stripes on its back panel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pricing The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition comes at a price tag of Rs. 34,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model, with a special launch discount of Rs. 3,000 for those using ICICI bank cards. Without the discount, the price is Rs. 37,999. Xiaomi is also offering a Rs. 3,000 bonus for exchanges. The phone will be available starting May 15 through Flipkart, Amazon, Xiaomi retail stores, and Mi.com.

In contrast, the standard Redmi Note 13 Pro+ with the same 12GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at Rs. 35,999. This model is offered in three color options: Fusion Black, Fusion Purple, and Fusion White. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications This smartphone comes with exclusive packaging and accessories adorned with AFA branding. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra processor and has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

The unique design of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition commemorates Xiaomi's 10-year anniversary in India, with the number "10" inscribed on the back, which could also refer to Lionel Messi's iconic jersey number.

The back panel features blue and white stripes and the AFA logo, with the text 'Campeon Mundial 22' at the bottom. The packaging includes a blue charging cable and adapter with the AFA logo, and a SIM ejector tool shaped like a football. The user interface also features customized wallpapers and special icons to complete the football theme, reported Gadgets360. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from the distinctive design and branding, the specifications of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition are identical to the standard model. It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution (1,220x2,712 pixels) and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The triple rear camera setup is led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor, and the phone is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance. The 5,000mAh battery supports 120W fast charging, allowing for quick recharges.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!