Redmi Note 13 Pro+ tipped to get these features.. Check details2 min read 09 Aug 2023, 05:01 PM IST
The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is rumored to have a 200MP camera, curved-edge display, and 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging.
The upcoming release of the Redmi Note 13 series, including the anticipated Redmi Note 13 Pro+, seems imminent. Following the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, the new lineup is projected to consist of the Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+. Now a tipster has provided insights into some essential specifications for the potential flagship, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+. These details encompass the display, camera configuration, and battery characteristics.